'Tujhse Hai Raabta' Written Updates For February 3: Malhar Expresses His Love

The latest episode of Tujhse Hai Raabta begins with Malhar reaching the cold storage room in search of Kalyani and spots a big freezer, thinking whether Rachit has locked her inside although he has a feeling that he cannot get down to such a level. Malhar also has second thoughts and feels that his heart is shaken up and starts crushing the ice layer on top.

Malhar finds Kalyani in a frozen state

He goes to another freezer and discovers a piece of cloth. He starts screaming her name and picks out the ice pieces with his hands. He is shocked to find Kalyani frozen and unconscious. Malhar lifts her and checks her heartbeat before calling an ambulance. The doctor informs him that they shall reach in about 30 minutes. He takes her out and asks some stranger for warm water.

Malhar seems confused and decides to carry her out. He requests a stranger if he will be able to get warm water somewhere. The man suggests that Malhar take Kalyani to a sacred warm river nearby to improve her condition. Malhar immediately rushes her to the river and dips her in the water while praying to god. He begs her to open her eyes, which she does before fainting again.

Malhar expresses his love

Malhar also gives Kalyani mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and asks her why she is not listening to him. He also tells her that he is yearning to hear her talk nonstop and reveals that his acceptance of Sampada was all part of an act. Malhar also tells Kalyani that he will never allow her to leave him while confessing his love for her and Moksh. Soon, Kalyani regains consciousness and he cries happily. Kalyani smiles back at him. He requests her to say something and admits that everything he has said is true. Malhar again lets her know that he loves her and cannot live without her. He also promises revenge by taking Rachit’s life for attempting to kill her.

Kalyani starts to feel better and gets on her feet. Malhar informs her that when he saw her in that state, he was truly worried about her and had to speak the truth. Malhar adds that he has hidden his feelings from her for a very long time. Malhar further tells her that as she has always wanted someone to propose to her in a filmy way, he gets down on his knees while still in the water and confesses that he loves her. He also kisses her hand which leaves Kalyani pleasantly surprised.

Malhar has a way to save Moksh

Malhar notices that Kalyani is feeling a bit worried and asks her if something is wrong. Kalyani tells him that nothing is more important to than Pillu and asks Malhar to accept Sampada to save his life. Malhar tells her that he is also his son and that they will search for another way to save Pillu rather than accepting Sampada. Malhar also suggests that nothing is difficult now and tells Kalyani that Sampada can carry his child through IVF without any kind of physical intimacy. He also assures her to convince Sampada for IVF.

Image credits: Instagram | Reem Shaikh

