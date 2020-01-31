Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Written Update For January 30, 2020 | Sonakshi Is Shocked

The episode starts as Sonakshi holds Rohti’s hand and says her guess was right, about him having high fever. Rohit asks Sonakshi to leave his hand. An idea then clicks in Sonakshi’s mind of giving Veena a reason to talk with Rohit. While talking to Vimmi, she says Rohit has a high fever and asks her to give him medicines as she is busy today. Venna tricks Rohit and makes him have medicine. Sonakshi and Vimmi get happy their plan worked. Read ahead to know more:

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum written update for January 30

On the other hand, Suman asks Pari to get ready fast. The groom’s family waits for Pari. The boy asks Suman that, he wants to take Pari on a date and Suman agrees. At the hospital, Veena’s friend talks ill about them and Rohit overhears them and talks rudely with them. Veena gets completely teary hearing them. Meanwhile, Nishi instigates Rohit against Sonakshi. Netra invites Rohit for the auction. Rohit finally decides to pay his visit to the party.

Then, the party starts and Sonakshi gives the speech. Netra and Sumit praise Sonakshi. Media reporters ask questions, one of them being, why none of her family members came for such a big function. Sonakshi tells about Naren but Rohit interrupts and says he is here in support of her.

Sonakshi gets shocked seeing Rohit. Later, bidding starts and Rohit participates in the auction much to Sonakshi’s surprise. He purchases Parvati’s bridal attire and announces in front of all that everyone wants to see Sonakshi as Parvarti. Meanwhile, the inspector shows to Sonakshi the clip of Naren falling and tells her that someone who is left-hander has pushed Naren from the balcony. He says the culprit is from the Sippy family only. Sonakshi stands shocked.

