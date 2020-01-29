Kundali Bhagya Written Update For January 29, 2020 | Prithvi And Sherlyn Defeat Karan

Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off of the hit show Kumkum Bhagya which stars on Zee TV. The first episode of the show premiered on July 12, 2017, and is one of the most-loved shows of Zee TV. The show stars Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Manit Joura in the lead roles and is produces by Ekta Kapoor.

Kundali Bhagya written update for January 29, 2020.

In today’s episode, Preeta enters Karan’s room to find out whose voice she heard but cannot find anything. As soon as she goes near him, he pulls her closer. Preeta tries but cannot break free as Karan is in deep sleep so she wakes him up and asks him to leave her.

As Karan wakes up, Preeta asks her where Billa’s phone was, but Karan starts arguing with her and later they start looking out for the phone but cannot locate it. Meanwhile, Shrishti enters the room and hugs Preeta and the electricity goes off. Sherlyn cuts off the power at Batra house so that Prithvi can get enough time to escape from the room. Karan then asks Sameer to find out the reason behind the electricity cut off and as soon as Sherlyn realises that someone is walking towards her, she tries to escape from that area.

Meanwhile, Preeta locates a phone at the corner and tries to reach out for it while Prithvi runs away from there. However, Karan finds Billa’s phone lying in the corner and both Preeta and Shrishti wonder how did the phone end up in Karan’s room. Karan assumes that it must have fallen there when he and Sameer were asleep.

Sameer finds out that the fuse is loose and fixes it. As soon as electricity comes back, Preeta says that she heard the noise of the phone falling in the corner. However, all of them decide to go back to sleep but Shrishti is still not convinced with what had happened. As soon as everyone goes back to sleep, Prithvi escapes from there and directly boards his car. To his amusement, he finds out that Sherlyn is sitting beside him. Prithvi asks her what she was doing there and comes to know that she was there to help him. She asks him whether he got the phone but he says that he could not get hold of the phone.

Karan, Preeta, Sameer, and Shrishti visit an expert to get the password of the phone removed and get shocked to know that there is no memory card in the phone. On the other hand, Prithvi tells Sherlyn that he had successfully removed the memory card out of the phone. Karan loses his temper while everyone tries to console him, but he decides to stay by himself for some time leaving everyone in shock. Prithvi then tells Sherlyn that they won the battle against Karan and Rohit and hug to congratulate each other on their victory.

Karan drives his car super fast while remembering what Monisha said against Rohit in the court. He reached Monisha’s home and she asks him the reason why he was there. He apologizes to her and tells her that he is there for some work. Monisha tells him that Preeta was there too and gave her an emotional speech. But Karan proposes an offer to her that he will marry her if she saves Rishab by backing out from the case. Monisha gets surprised by this and goes all quite which marks the end of the episode.

