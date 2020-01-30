'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' Written Update January 29: Rohit Wants Divorce

The January 29 episode starts with Rohit asking for a divorce from Sonakshi. Angry with Rohit, Sonakshi asks her to give her 80 percent share from Sippy family's property and she will agree to divorce him. Before that, Sonakshi shares with Sumit that someone tried to kill Naren. Sumit says to Sonakshi that Sippy family looks sorted but is full of drama and planning.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum written update for January 30

Sumit and Sonakshi talk about the attack on Naren and Sumit tell Sonakshi to tell truth about Naren to Rohit. Meanwhile, Netra comes and tells Sonakshi about the party thrown by the channel and asks her to attend it. She asks Sonakshi to bring Rohit too. Sonakshi says she will let her know later.

Sonakshi comes home and doesn’t find Rohit. She goes to the place where the duo met for the second time. Rohit recalls her moments with Sonakshi and Sona asks him to talk with her once.

Rohit pushes Sonakshi’s hand and she falls down from the cliff. Rohit holds her hand and Sonakshi asks her to leave her hand. Rohit pulls Sonakshi up and saves her life. Later, Sonakshi confesses her love for Rohit. But Rohit breaks his bond and relationship with Sonakshi and throws the friendship band saying their relationship was a lie. Sonakshi cries for Rohit.

Later, Rohit reaches back home and throws Sonakshi’s things out from his cupboard. Sonakshi shouts at Rohit and says he can’t do this to her as she is his wife. Rohit than says to Sonakshi that he wants a divorce. Angry with Rohit, Sonakshi asks her to give her 80 percent of the Sippy family's property and she will agree to divorce him.

Rohit tells Sonakshi she is now showing her true colours. Sonakshi says to Rohit that she is a gold-digger and asks him to do whatever he wants to do. Rohit promises to Sonakshi that he will make her life hell. Later, YK shows he believes in Sonakshi. Sonakshi feels relief and thanks YK for believing her. YK tells Sonakshi that he will talk with Rohit regarding their problems.

Sonakshi asks YK not to as Rohit now is in pain and not in a state to think anything. YK prays to god to save Sonakshi’s love. In the morning, Sonakshi sees blanket warm and thinks that Rohit is suffering from fever. She sends Aji to check on Rohit’s fever but Rohit denies. Later, Sonakshi finds Rohit in Veena’s room and checks his fever and the episode ends here.

