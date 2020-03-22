Kahiin To Hoga & Other Hindi TV Series That Were Based On Popular Novels

Nowadays series have taken over the movie's box-office. A few interesting TV series like American sitcom Friends or Indian TV series like Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah have had a successful run for years, owning to the audience demand. A key factor contributing to such TV' shows' success is their engaging storyline. But did you know that a few popular shows had their plots inspired by popular books? Here's a list-

TV serial in India that are based on books

Kahiin to Hoga

The plot of the series revolved around the five sisters with middle-class values. The eldest sister Kashish falls for a rich industrialist named Sujal who later becomes responsible for ruining her life. The serial cast was Aamna Sharif, Rajeev Khandelwal, Rohit Bakshi. The story was reportedly based on the book Pride and Prejudice.

Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi

The popular daily soap Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi takes inspiration from Emily Bronte’s classic Wuthering Heights. But later after Ranveer returns as a rich man with a vengeance, the story diverts from the novel.

Kumkum Bhagya

Ekta Kapoor's creation Kumkum Bhagya is the story that is reportedly based on Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility. The story is about the two odd people who were destined to be together against all odds. The series cast stars Sriti Jha, Shabbir Ahluwalia, and Vin Rana.

Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne

The 1990’s comedy genre Tv series that aired on Doordarshan was inspired by The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty, a short story by James Thurber published in 1939. The story is about a person who has a struggling life for his dreams where he settles the score with everyone else and then fulfils his secret dreams.

Kismat

Based on Jeffery Archer‘s bestselling 1979 novel Kane And Abel, Kismat premiered on 14 February 2011. The show did justice by sticking to the story in the book and not diverting into their own entity like other daily soaps. The plot was about the two men who were born in two different worlds and the only common thing between them was their birth date i.e. August 15th, 1947.

