'Stargirl' To Shine In Her Own Solo TV Series; All You Need To Know

The DC Universe continues to expand their list of Superheros as the makers of the streaming platform recently announced their sixth real-time show, Stargirl. After receiving immense response from fans for their successful shows, Titans, The Flash, Black Lightning, and more, DC has planned to introduce a new superhero.

After the trailer of the upcoming show released, Stargirl made headlines for all the right reasons. Let us take a look at some of the details of the upcoming show.

All about Stargirl

There were also speculation about Stargirl making her appearance in Crisis On Infinite Earth where she will meet all the other DC superheroes to save the world from Crisis. Meanwhile, Stargirl wears a similar costume like Marvel's superhero Captain America. Fans were tweeting about it and comparing both superhero's outfits.

Apart from this, the role of Stargirl will be played by Brec Bassinger in the upcoming show. Stargirl's cast also includes Yvette Monreal, Joy Osmanski, Neil Hopkins, Nelson Lee, Amy Smart, Neil Jackson and more actors. As per comics, Courtney Whitmore (Stargirl) acquires her powers from her dad (Sam Kurtis) who is a Starman.

HOLY SHIT! Stargirl will appear in #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths according to reports. Only a brief appearance but it will "explain how she fits into the “bigger DC live-action universe.”#Stargirl #TheFlash #Arrow pic.twitter.com/jhYMatEIrN — Pagey (@Pagmyst) November 21, 2019

👀👀👀👀👀

Okay......

Look, I know Captain America is old and gone in the movies, but that does not mean you guys can copy his costume and make it look cool on anyone lol. 😂😂😂😂😂 #Stargirl #DC pic.twitter.com/kaBOLBDyQs — ✨Fabulous!✨ (@MsAartByHeart) December 11, 2019

