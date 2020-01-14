'The Flash' TV Series' Villains Ranked From Worst To Best; Savitar, Cicada And More

The Flash TV series gives its fans an exciting bunch of classic villains. However, when Flash goes back in time and messes with the timeline, it causes a ripple effect in the current timeline which allows new enemies to enter and destroy the world.

Barry Allen (Flash) and his team have fought many enemies to save the world, from metahumans to evil speedsters. Let us take a look at some of the best villains of all times on The Flash.

Flash villains ranked best to worst

The Thinker

Clifford DeVoe (Thiker) wanted to help humanity. He thought technology was destroying the human race and so he decided to erase their memories through advance technology. Clifford was hit at the time of dark matter explosion and that is where he acquired his powers.

Reverse Flash

Reverse Flash is Flash's speedsters villain. Eobard Thawne (Reverse Flash) is the reason that Barry Allen turned into the Flash. Reverse Flash ran back in time and killed Barry's mother. Eobard got stuck in the 21st century as Harrison Wells. He was training Barry to become the hero. However, Barry was not aware that Harrison Wells is his enemy until the end of The Flash season 1.

Savitar

Savitar is Flash's speedsters villain. Barry travels back in time and creates a remnant version of himself that is Savitar. Flash does not realise it until Savitar reveals himself. Fans never expected Barry Allen's doppelganger to be Savitar.

Cicada

Cicada was Flash's enemy in the fifth season. However, later Cicada decided to become a good person. There were mixed reviews about the fifth season of The Flash. According to reports, fans expected a better enemy than Cicada in The Flash season 5.

