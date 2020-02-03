KRK's Not Allowed To Get Away With Offhand Jibe At Hina Khan, Gets Schooled In Return

Trust Kamaal R Khan a.k.a. KRK to rake up a controversy whenever he takes to Twitter. Once again, the self-confessed film critic has grabbed the headlines as he took a dig at Hina Khan. The actress who is gearing up for her debut film 'Hacked' was attacked by KRK who said that he was shocked to know that 'someone made a film with Hina Khan'.

In a sharp sarcastic tone, he claimed that the film will only be seen by Hina Khan, alone. But Hina didn't take it sitting down and slammed KRK. She wrote that she may not matter to him but she has worked hard to reach where she is today. She concluded by saying that instead of pulling each other down, it's time they lift each other.

Hina Khan's boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal too backed the 'Hacked' actress. Television actor Karanvir Bohra also came out in Hina's support and wrote: "Krk Bhai,whatever ppl say about u, it's a fact that millions follow you and wait for your tweets and reviews. We have no #Godfather but we all have dreams and a will 2 achieve. @eyehinakhan must be applauded the fact that she has come here by her own effort & god's grace..."

To this, Hina responded, "Every project I’ve got so far, every appreciator, every fan I have today. I have earned it with my hardwork n talent. And that’s what got me the film and THAT’S WHAT MATTERS. Not PR brokers, so @KVBohra people are smart enough to see through such stunts and acknowledge good work."

I got shocked to know that someone has made a film with #HinaKhan! Who will watch it? I am 100% sure that it will be watched by alone Hina Khan only! #BB13 #BiggBoss13 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 2, 2020

#LetsLiftEachOther

Instead of putting each other down for no reason.. I may not matter to u but I have worked my A** off to reach where I am today.. #AppreciationOrNoAppreciation #FromTelevisionToFilms #TelevisionHasItAll #WeDeserveAChanceToo — SAM #NoWhereToHide (@eyehinakhan) February 2, 2020

Hahahah @eyehinakhan this disgust of a person was #Hacked of all decencies by God himself, even before he was born. So #God promoted #Hacked the film before he made the mistake of sending him down to this world.

PS: Tu reality - reality khel le sold broker. https://t.co/cxZ3ySu21E — ROCKY (@JJROCKXX) February 2, 2020

