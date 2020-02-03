Hina Khan's 'Hacked' Has A Melodious Soundtrack; See List

The movie Hacked, starring Hina Khan and Rohan Shah, has gripped the audience. The psychological thriller film looks at the dark side of the social media world and also shows how obsessive love can be dangerous. The soundtrack of the movie is out and is being appreciated by fans.

Here is the soundtrack of Hacked:

The first song of the movie that was released was Ab Na Phir Se. Hina Khan, sharing the release of the song on her Instagram, wrote about how there is a moment when the heart is hacked before life is. The song is a romantic number is sung by Yasser Desai. The composer and lyricist of the song is Amjad Nadeem Aamir.

The next song released by the makers of the movie is Tu Jo Mili. Yasser Desai sang this song as well. The composer of the song is Jeet Gannguli and the lyricist is Shakeel Azmi. The song shows how obsessive love can be dangerous.

The movie has another romantic song named Mehfooz. The song is composed, written, and sung by Arko. The song shows the budding romance between the characters played by Hina Khan and Mohit Malhotra.

The song Mehfooz is also sung by Akanksha Sharma. A song named Tujhe Hasil Karunga is also a part of Hacked. It is sung by Stebin Ben. The song Ab Na Phir Se also has a female version. Nikhita Gandhi has lent her voice to the song. The movie also has a Marathi-themed song named Lavkar Love Karuya. The movie will be releasing on February 7, 2020.

Image Courtesy: Hina Khan Instagram

