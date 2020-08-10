Kamya Panjabi & Shalabh Dang's Total Net Worth Shows They Are Among The Richest TV Couples

Kamya Panjabi is an Indian television actor, who shot to fame post the success of her debut show Kehta Hai Dil. Meanwhile, her husband, Shalabh Dang works for the healthcare company and has won many awards for his work. Here is a look at the couple's combined net worth.

Also Read | 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Fame Balraj's Pic With Mysterious Girl Gets Kamya Panjabi's Attention

Kamya Panjabi

As per a report published in trendcelebsnow.com, actor Kamya Panjabi’s net worth ranges from $1 million USD- $5 million USD. Converted in rupees, Kamya Panjabi’s net worth becomes Rs. 7,49,31,500- Rs 37,46,57,500 (Rs 7.49- 37.46 crores). If the reports are to be believed, Kamya Panjabi owns a palatial house in Mumbai, where she lives with her family. Reportedly, Kamya Punjabi’s main source of income comes from her acting gigs on television and reality shows.

Also Read | Kamya Panjabi Cannot Contain Her Excitement As Her Husband Shalabh Dang Returns To Mumbai

Hence, Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang's combined net worth is estimated to be nearly Rs 62.46 crores

Shalabh Dang’s net worth

As per a report published in dreshare.com, Kamya Panjabi’s husband, Shalabh Dang's net worth is Rs 25 crores. Shalabh is a BE in In Electrical and Electronics graduate from the Manipal Institute of Technology in Delhi, suggests the report. In his career, Shalabh Dang has worked for many brands like Tata Telecom Services, Idea, Vodafone and Philips, Etisalat.

The report further adds that Shalabh Dang is the current Group Head of Sales of Domestic and International Business in Fortis Healthcare Limited. In 2019, he was bestowed with the Healthcare Transformation Award. He married Kamya Panjabi on February 10, 2020.

Also Read | Karan Patel Reacts To Ex-GF Kamya Panjabi's Wedding, Says 'I Wish Her All The Best'

Kamya- on the professional front:

Kamya Panjabi became a household name with her stellar performances in shows like Reth, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani and Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann. Besides being a part of many successful television shows, Kamya has also worked in the much-acclaimed reality shows like Sony TV’s Comedy Circus and Bigg Boss 7 in Colors TV.

She was also seen in Bollywood films like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Yaadein, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Koi Mil Gaya. In the year 2019, In 2019, Kamya Panjabi made her theatrical debut with the play Pajama Party with Kavita Kaushik.

Also Read | Kamya Panjabi Cannot Contain Her Excitement As Her Husband Shalabh Dang Returns To Mumbai

(Image credits: Kamya Panjabi Instagram)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.