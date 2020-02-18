Karan Patel Reacts To Ex-GF Kamya Panjabi's Wedding, Says 'I Wish Her All The Best'

Kamya Panjabi recently made headlines when the actor got hitched to Shalabh Dang on February 10, 2020. It was a grand affair preceded by a gurudwara engagement and glamourous Mehendi and Haldi ceremony. Kamya Panjabi was previously in a relationship with television actor Karan Patel. The two shared a beautiful bond and it came as a shock for their fans when the duo parted ways. Recently, Karan Patel was questioned about his ex-girlfriend getting married.

Karan Patel on ex Kamya Panjabi's wedding

Karan Patel commented on Kamya Panjabi’s wedding in an interview with a leading daily. He said that he was very happy to know that she got married. Furthermore, he added that he would like to wish her all the best. He also said that everyone deserves to be happy. The actor also wished luck to his former girlfriend.

Karan Patel is married to Ankita Bhargava and has a daughter with her named Mehr. When Karan Patel got married to Ankita, Kamya Panjabi was shattered. She also made several statements in media regarding his marriage.

On the work front, Kamya Panjabi is featured in the second season of Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She is essaying the role of Preeto Singh.

Talking about Karan Patel, the actor would be a part of the upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. He would be featured along with Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Amruta Khanvilkar, choreographer Dharmesh, RJ Malishka, Rani Chatterji and comedian Balraj Sayal. The show is hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Image Courtesy: Kamya Panjabi Instagram, Karan Patel Instagram

