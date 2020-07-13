Kamya Panjabi Cannot Contain Her Excitement As Her Husband Shalabh Dang Returns To Mumbai

Kamya Panjabi is currently delighted to have her husband back after a long time apart due to the coronavirus. The actor had been sharing several pictures of her husband arriving in town with his full PPE kit. Shalabh Dang is Kamya Panjabi's and he happens to be a health professional, according to a news portal. Thus reuniting with him after a long time due to the COVID-19 situation was a huge relief for Kamya Panjabi.

Also Read | Kamya Panjabi's Net Worth Proves She Aces 'vamp Roles' Like Nobody Else; Read

Kamya Panjabi's husband finally arrives to meet her

Also Read | Kamya Panjabi Calls Husband Shalabh Danj 'extremely Romantic', Says He Has Won Her Trust

The actor had been posting a series of pictures and stories on Instagram eagerly waiting for the arrival of her husband Shalabh Dang. Kamya Panjabi also shared a bunch of pictures of Shalabh Dang in his full PPE kit sitting in a plane arriving home. According to a news portal, Kamya Panjabi returned home with her daughter in early June itself. She and her ten-year-old daughter have since then been missing Shalabh. Shalabh being a medical professional was caught up in work and therefore could not travel with them from Delhi to Mumbai in June. Since then, the actor flooded her social media feed with adorable pictures of her husband and her. The actor made it quite evident that she misses him and is eagerly waiting for him to arrive.

Also Read | Kamya Panjabi Shares An Unseen Picture With Shalabh; Says 'wanted To Say I Love You'

Also Read | Kamya Panjabi Opens Up About Battling Depression After Break Up With Karan Patel

However, Shalabh Dang is back in Mumbai and has been reunited with Kamya Panjabi. The actor shared a boomerang to show that her husband has finally arrived and is with her. The actor seemed extremely delighted to have Shalabh Dang back with her as it was evident from her post on social media. During their time apart, Shalabh Dang and Kamya Panjabi were only connected to each other through video calls. The couple has often shared several cute pictures of themselves on social media during this time to make it clear that they are indeed missing each other. Kamya Panjabi has resumed shooting for her serial and the episodes will soon go on air. Fans of the actor are happy to see her once again on screen after a really long time.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.