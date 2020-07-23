'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Fame Balraj's Pic With Mysterious Girl Gets Kamya Panjabi's Attention

A couple of days back, Khatron Ke Khiladi fame Balraj Syal took to his social media handle and shared a picture, in which he was seen flaunting his tattoo on forearm. The photo also featured a girl without revealing her face. The mysterious girl was seen sporting a blue shirt while holding Balraj's forearm. Instagramming the photo, he also wrote a Hindi caption, which meant, "both are inked / one on my hand and the other in my heart". Although Balraj has not written anything about the girl or his relationship status, actor Kamya Panjabi left a teasing reply for him in the comments section which read, "Oye hoye".

Balraj Syal shares a picture of a mysterious girl

Kamya Panjabi teases the Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant

Along with Kamya Panjabi, Balraj's other friends from TV fraternity, such as Krishna Mukherjee, Helly Shah, and Suyyash Rai, among many others, also dropped adorable comments on the post and some have even congratulated him. Many of his fans were also delighted as they got a sneak peek into the love life of Balraj. The post garnered 15K likes and is still counting.

Balraj Syal's relationship status

Earlier in February, Balraj's name was linked with Ankita Srivastav, whom he met during a reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. In the show, Ankita participated as a suitor for former Bigg Boss contestant Paras Chhabra. However, after the show went off-air in March, in an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Ankita stated that they were “good friends” for now and still getting to know each other.

Updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

Reportedly, the team of the stunt-based adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi recently shot for its finale episode. Balraj Syal is also in the list of four finalists, including other contestants such as Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, and Dharmesh Yelande. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi will broadcast the finale of its tenth season on July 25 and 26, on Colour TV. The TV actors such as Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, Adha Khan and Amruta Khanvilkar, among many others, were seen performing jaw-dropping stunts in the show.

