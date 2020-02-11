Kamya Panjabi Changes Name To ‘Kamya Shalabh Dang’ On Social Media, Shares Wedding Photos

Television actor Kamya Panjabi recently shared the first pictures from her wedding with Shalabh Dang on her social media handle. She got married to Shalabh in a fairytale wedding ceremony on Monday and even went on to change her name on social media. Kamya introduced herself as Mrs Shalabh Dang on her social media.

The pictures have Kamya and Shalabh looking like a divine pair as they are seen taking pheras at the mandap. The two are surrounded by their loved ones in the beautiful pictures. Kamya's friends from the television industry also congratulated her for this new phase in her life.

Kishwer Merchant left a 'so pretty' comment on her picture. Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sambhavna Seth also wrote, 'congratulations my love' on the picture. Kamya was earlier married to Bunty Negi with whom she even has a 10-year-old daughter, Aara. Her husband, Shalabh also has a son, Ishan from his previous marriage.

Reportedly, Kamya also shut down a troll recently who criticized her for marrying despite having a child. She gave a befitting reply to the troll and said that one should not find faults with someone who is trying to build their lives and find happiness. Kamya recently revealed to an esteemed publication about how she felt when people called her lucky to have her husband 'accept' her child from a previous marriage.

Kamya recently spilt the beans on being a single mother before her wedding

Kamya said that just because she was a single mother and a divorced woman, it did not mean that she lacked in anything. Kamya is currently seen in the television show, Shakti, Astitva Ehasaas Ki. She has earlier been seen in shows like Parvarish, Maryada, and Banoo Main Teri Dulhan. She is also known for her stint on the show Bigg Boss 7.

