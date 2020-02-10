Kamya Panjabi Looks Mellow In Yellow During Her Haldi Ceremony; See Pics

TV actor Kamya Panjabi is all set to begin a new journey in her life. The actor is getting married to her long-time boyfriend Shalabh Dang on February 10. The actor has had her bachelorette, Haldi ceremony, the Sagai and Mehendi ceremony with her close friends and relatives.

It was all yellow for Kamya

Kamya Panjabi shared a collection of pictures on her Instagram from her Haldi ceremony. The actor looked like a big ball of happiness as she smiled and laughed through the ceremony. She chose to wear a simple yellow salwar-kameez with big traditional Kundan earrings. It seems that the actor had a lot of fun during the festivities. The first picture shows Kamya's daughter bringing her for the rituals.

Kamya Panjabi shared pictures from her Sagai. The actor can be seen wearing a golden and black combination of a long Kurti matched with a sharara. She gave a different twist to the dress as she chose to wear a light yellow dupatta. Shalabh wore a blue and white combination. The two can be seen at the Gurudwara, completing their engagement rituals.

Kamya also shared a video from her Mehendi ceremony. Her relatives and friends can be seen dancing with great enthusiasm. Actor Kavita Kaushik can be seen saying that she will dance till she drops because it's her friend's wedding. Kamya is wearing a one-shoulder gown while Shalabh took a all-black ensemble.

Image Courtesy: Kamya Panjabi Instagram

