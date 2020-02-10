Kamya Punjabi And Shalabh Dang's First Wedding Pictures Are Out | See Here

Kamya Punjabi is giving major bride goals to all the to-be-brides out there. Kamya Punjabi tied the knot with Shalabh Dang. The first pictures from Kamya’s wedding are out and her fans seem to be overwhelmed with joy after seeing the pictures of the newlyweds.

In an interview with a daily portal, Kamya Punjabi had reportedly said that she would not reveal the details of her wedding. She had revealed how she had already asked her friends to be ready to pamper her on the D-day. Kamya reportedly added that she was very happy with Shalabh Dang and life was “different” with him. The actor also reportedly said that this was the first time in 40 years that she felt “so happy and loved”. Kamya Punjabi's husband, Shalabh Dang, unlike her, isn't a TV personality.

Kamya Punjabi's wedding pictures

Also Read: Kamya Punjabi Was Called A "2 Rupees Aurat", Here's How Beau Shalabh Gave It Back

Also Read: Kamya Panjabi And Boyfriend Shalabh Dang Dubai Holiday Pictures

Also Read: 'He Picked Up The Pieces & Made Me Happy,' Says Kamya Punjabi About Fiancee Shalabh Dang

Also Read: TV Actor Kamya Punjabi Gets Engaged To Shalabh Dang; Watch Video

Also Read:Kamya Panjabi Looks Mellow In Yellow During Her Haldi Ceremony; See Pics

Kamya Punjabi’s haldi and Mehendi pictures had earlier gone viral on social media. The actor herself posted some pictures on her Instagram story. For her haldi ceremony, Kamya had sported yellow ethnic wear and for the Mehendi ceremony, she was seen dazzling in a lehenga. Her close friends including actor Kavita Kaushik shook a leg during the event.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth, Kamya Punjabi Fume After Episode

Also Read: Kamya Punjabi To Get Hitched In February, Shares Her Marriage Plans

Kamya Punjabi got engaged to Shalabh Dang on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Taking to her Instagram account, Kamya had shared some photos of this event too. Kamya and Shalabh were engaged in a traditional gurudwara ceremony.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Kamya Punjabi & Hiten Tejwani Criticize Arhaan Khan & Rashami Desai

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.