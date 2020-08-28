Kamya Panjabi Speaks About Society's Response To Divorce; Says 'they Use It Like An Abuse'

Television actor Kamya Panjabi spoke about society's take on divorce and confessed that she is often trolled on social media due to the same, in an interview with Hindustan Times. More so, Kamya Panjabi remarked that society uses the word ‘divorce’ like an abusive term and people never support those going through it. Speaking about how the societal judgement and trolling takes a toll on her, Kamya Panjabi mentioned that it makes her stronger, as she has always raised her voice and never stepped back being afraid of anything.

Kamya Panjabi: 'I know celebs who fear trolls'

In her interview, the actor also spoke about how other celebrities have never shared their opinions due to their fear of getting trolled. Furthermore, Kamya mentioned that this is how they have been brought up, as they choose to keep mum about their opinions. Kamya Panjabi married Shalabh Dang in a star-studded affair on February 10, 2020. She had married Bunty Negi in 2003, however, called it quits in 2013.

Kamya Panjabi also spoke about her short film, which is centred on a girl child. The actor revealed that the upcoming movie will mirror the society, and showcase the hard-hitting truths. Adding to the same, Kamya revealed that she has seen many families, where the girl is intelligent in studies, however, she is married off at an early age. Furthermore, Kamya said that she did not monetise the film, as she never wished to sell it intentionally.

Kamya- on the professional front:

Kamya Panjabi became a household name with her stellar performances in shows like Reth, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani and Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann. Besides being a part of many successful television shows, Kamya has also worked in the much-acclaimed reality shows like Sony TV’s Comedy Circus and Bigg Boss 7 in Colors TV. She was also seen in Bollywood films like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Yaadein, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Koi Mil Gaya. In the year 2019, Kamya Panjabi made her theatrical debut with the play Pajama Party with Kavita Kaushik.

