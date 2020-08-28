'7th Sense' Cast Including Tanuj Virwani, Elli AvrRam & Rohit Roy Flies To Dubai For Shoot

Actor Tanuj Virwani recently took to his Instagram to share a picture with the 7th Sense cast. The actor was accompanied by Elli AvrRam, Rohit Roy and Aashim Gulati. In the picture, they all were seated in a plane with face shields and masks as they posed for a picture. Tanuj Virwani was dressed up in black twinning with Elli and Aashim while Rohit kept it casual with a white t-shirt.

Tanuj Virwani dropped insights about the commencement of the 7th Sense shooting as he posted the picture with the caption, “Dubai here we come !!! @elliavrram @rohitroy500 @aashimgulati”. Fans in huge number praised Tanuj for the picture. Some users also went on to ask him whether he is flying to Dubai for Inside Edge 3. Take a look at this picture of the 7th Sense cast.

Elli AvRram talks about being a part of 7th Sense

In an interview with Mid-Day, Elli AvrRam said that she has no words to express her excitement of getting back on the set and into a character and just live that character and shoot as soon as possible. She then added that she was ready to do the web series after she learned that this series is being produced by Gaurang. She revealed that she already knew that the series had a brilliant script as he is very choosy and had a brilliant eye for getting the best series.

Elli AvrRam also mentioned that she is blessed and grateful that he chose her for the part in the series. The actor expressed that the murder thriller mystery will be shot on a huge scale and added that it will be very different from what the audience has seen previously. She also mentioned that she has got a strong role in the series and she is super excited to play the role.

About 7th Sense

Reportedly, 7th Sense will be a crime thriller/murder mystery, which will be directed by Karan Darra and the story and screenplay are by Gibran Noorani. The thriller-mystery will feature Ameesha Patel, R.Madhavan, Prateik Babbar, Ronit Roy, Chunky Panday, Tanuj Virwani, Aashim Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sana Saeed, Ahsaas Channa, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sajjad Dela Frooz and Manuj Sharma among other popular actors. Reportedly, the shooting for season one and two would be completed in about 140 days with most of the action scenes happening in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. 7th Sense is produced by Gaurang Doshi under the patronage of Emirati businessman Suhail Mohd. Al Zarooni.

