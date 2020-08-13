Kamya Punjabi's Birthday: Kavita Kaushik, Jigyasa & Other TV Stars Extend Wishes

Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor Kamya Punjabi turned a year older on August 13. On her special day, wishes have been pouring in on social media. Celebs like Nalini Negi, Kavita Kaushik, Jigyasa Singh, Roshni Sahota among others wished Kamya on her special day. Take a look at their posts.

Jigyasa Singh wishes Kamya Punjabi

Jigyasa Singh, who stars opposite Kamya Punjabi in Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, posted a video that sees her singing the happy birthday song for Kamya. Jigyasa sang the song and also played the guitar. She said, "Happy birthday Kamya mam."

Kavita Kaushik

Do Not Dream actor Kavita Kaushik posted a candid picture with Kamya Punjabi. She wrote, "Years pass by and we go through many emotions but the constant is to be by each other's side." As seen in the picture, Kamya, with Mehendi on her hands, poses with Kavita.

Nalini Negi

Nalini Negi, who is known for her role in the daily soap, Naamkarann, posted a selfie with Kamya Punjabi. She dropped a happy birthday sticker on the post. While Kamya pouts, Nalini, along with her, smiles for a selfie.

Roshni Sahota

Roshni Sahota, who has worked in Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Patiala Babes, posted a picture of the Banoo Main Teri Dulhann actor on her Instagram story. On sharing the picture, Roshni Sahota wrote, "Wish you a very happy birthday Kamya mam. God bless you always." The picture sees Kamya caught in a candid moment.

Shalabh Dang's wish for Kamya

Kamya Punjabi turned 41 today. Amongst everyone's wishes, her husband, Shalabh Dang's wish for her won many hearts. Shalabh Dang flew down to Mumbai from Gurgaon to celebrate Kamya's birthday. As seen in the pictures shared by Shalabh Dang on his Instagram wall, Kamya cut her cake with her husband, and her room was decorated with balloons and props. Kamya also shared a video on her Instagram story, that showed how her daughter was set to ring in her birthday with balloons.

Shalabh Dang wrote, "Happy birthday to the one and only Mrs. Kamya Shalabh Dang that still makes my heart skip a beat and my stomach do somersaults when she enters the room. You are the real queen of my castle and you will rule in this castle till the world comes to an end. You are one incredible women and I am a lucky man. Happy birthday to my Bindaas Wife Kamya Punjabi."

