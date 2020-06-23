Kamya Panjabi Shares Adorable Pic With Husband Shalabh Dang; Says 'Missing This Man'

Kamya Punjabi shared a lovey-dovey picture with husband Shalabh Dang in the wee hours of the day. As seen in the photo, the couple holds each other as they get candidly get clicked for a portrait. Through the caption, Kamya Panjabi wrote that she misses her 'Man', Shalabh Dang. Here's a look at the post.

Fans of the couple flooded the comment section with love as they gushed to drop happy comments on the post. A user wrote, "Sweetest couple", whereas another fan said, "So beautiful." Not only this, as soon as hubby Shalabh Dang caught a glimpse of Kamya Panjabi's post, he too dropped a comment on the picture. Shalabh Dang wrote, "Miss you too Kamya, see you soon."

Kamya Panjabi, who had been spending quality time with her family in Delhi amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, had shared a picture of herself, along with her daughter Aara on June 9 and captioned the post as, "Work calling." The actor returned to Mumbai along with her 10-year-old daughter. Her caption hinted that she returned after the government had given permission for TV shows to resume their shooting.

As seen in the photo, Kamya had taken all the necessary precautions while travelling with her daughter. The mother-daughter duo sported white-coloured personal protection equipment. After she returned back to Mumbai, the next day, Kamya Panjabi shared screenshots of her video chat with her husband, Shalabh Dang.

Kamya Panjabi through the caption expressed, "Love makes you do things you never thought you would do. #day1 Videocall workout done well." As seen in the post, Kamya pouts and smiles away to glory as she rejoices her call session with her husband. Fans once again dropped endearing comments on the post.

Kamya Panjabi essays the role of Preeto in the show, Shakti. The popular show, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki stars Rubina Dilaik, Vivian Dsena, Jigyasa Singh, alongside Kamya Panjabi among others. Moreover, as per the latest reports, actor Gauri Tonk, who plays Parmeet Singh in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, has bid adieu to the serial due to fear of Coronavirus. As per a report of a news daily, Gauri revealed that she does not want to travel in the midst of this difficult situation. Gauri also added that she is currently with her family in Haryana.

