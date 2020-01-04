Kangana Ranaut To Promote Panga In The Bigg Boss House In This Gorgeous Saree; Pics Inside

Kangana Ranaut is an Indian actor popularly known for making movies that are offbeat in nature. Kangana Ranaut is credited for having broken the stereotype of working second to male lead actors in films. Having successfully shouldered movies like Queen and Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi alone, Kangana is all set to give another women-centric film to Bollywood. Fans are excitedly waiting for her upcoming movie Panga.

Panga Promotions in the Bigg Boss House

Kangana Ranaut recently posted pictures of herself in a gorgeous vintage rose saree that she would be wearing to the Bigg Boss house for the promotions of the film. A week ago, Kangana Ranaut was seen issuing tickets at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station. She would be seen portraying the character of a railway employee in her upcoming film Panga. The actor is dedicating most of her time to market the film well. Check out the pictures of her in the floral print saree below.

Kangana Ranaut's outfit belongs to the label House Of Masaba. Her jewellery was designed by Amrapali Jewels and the gorgeous red stilettos were by Valentino. The actor was styled by Ami Patel and Tanya Mehta. Her hair and make-up were done by Haseena Shaikh and Loveleen Ramchandani respectively. She was photographed in the outfit by Loveleen Ramchandani

Promotions at Mumbai's CST station

Panga movie updates

Panga is an upcoming film based on a woman who gets over societal norms and makes a comeback to a sport she was once a champion of. The movie has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and is being produced by Fox Star Studios. Starring Kangana Ranaut as the middle-class woman and Richa Chadda and Neena Gupta in supporting roles, the movie will release on January 24, 2020.

Panga trailer

