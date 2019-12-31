Kangana Ranaut Dedicates Her Performance In 'Panga' To Mother Aasha Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut who has impressed one and all with her latest film teaser of 'Panga', has revealed that she dedicated her performance to mother Aasha Ranaut. The actress said, "My mother has struggled a lot to bring up her children and successfully kept the joint family intact. She believes in a traditional family system, and that is the reason I am so close to the family."

Panga Trailer: Kangana Ranaut tackles stereotypes in this brilliantly crafted tale

Wish everyday was a holiday 😁😁😁 ha ha ha wishful thinking 🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/RC4v8HzWD6 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 30, 2019

Meanwhile, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel took to her Twitter handle to thank Deepika Padukone who praised Kangana's 'Panga' trailer. Talking about Panga, Deepika said, "Panga’s trailer impressed me a lot. Looking at this trailer painted by Kangana Ranaut’s performance, it seems that this film will also be very good."

Dia Mirza makes an important observation in Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga' trailer

About Panga

Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Panga' finally released the much-anticipated trailer of the sports drama. Fox Star Hindi released the inspirational trailer on Twitter and captioned it as, "#Panga ki kahaani aap sab se judi hai. Watch #PangaTrailer kyonki jo sapne dekhte hai woh #Panga lete hai." Apart from Kangana Ranaut, the films stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha, and Neena Gupta. Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, 'Panga' is set to hit the big screens on January 24, 2020.

Kangana Ranaut gives the reason for being 'so happy' despite Panga & Street Dancer 3 clash

Varun Dhawan talks about 'Street Dancer 3D' clashing with Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.