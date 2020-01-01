How Kangana Ranaut Fared At The Bollywood Box Office In 2019

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut made her debut with Anurag Basu's Gangster in 2006. She has carved a niche for herself in a short span with her choice of films. The Tanu Weds Manu actor appeared in two films and surprised her fans with her roles and acting skills. 2019 was quite an eventful year for the actor and here are how her films fared at the box office.

How Kangana Ranaut fared at the box-office in 2019

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Kangana Ranaut's first movie of the year was Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The movie from the start was embroiled into the controversy over the direction. The movie released on January 25. The historical drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was directed by Kangana Ranaut and Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi. The movie showcases the strength, sacrifices and courage of Rani Laxmibai. Due to the success of the movie, it will be released in Japan on January 3, 2020. The domestic net of the film was reported to be ₹92.19 crores and in the overseas market, the movie grossed ₹24.11 crores. The worldwide gross for the film is ₹132.95 crore.

Judgementall Hai Kya

Jugementall Hai Kya stars Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles. The film revolves around Bobby (played by Kangana Ranaut) who has witnessed a horrific childhood is 20 years later diagnosed with acute psychosis. Bobby Batliwala Agarwal, a dubbing artist is sent to an asylum after she attacks a co-worker (who tries to get cosy with her). The film was leaked online after its release by Tamilrockers. The film earned approximately ₹ 44 crores nationwide.

