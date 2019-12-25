Kangana Ranaut Reveals THESE Three Qualities She Is Looking For In A Potential Husband

Kangana Ranaut is a formidable actor and there have been no doubts about her ability to rake in good business at the box-office. The Queen actor has been charming her way into the hearts of the fans with her simple looks and powerful performance in the trailer of her upcoming film Panga. At the launch event, the actor spoke about various topics ranging from the government to the film industry to marriage.

Read | "Kangana Ranaut was really upset, in tears at times,” revealed Panga director Ashwiny Iyer

On being questioned about the possibility of her marriage in the upcoming year, Kangana Ranaut claimed that she has not found the ideal groom for herself yet. She revealed that among the qualities she would want in her life-partner, the important ones are that he should be more intelligent, more good-looking and more talented than she is. Apart from these qualities, Kangana also emphasized equal companionship which she found in her Panga director Ashwiny Iyer's marriage to the Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari.

“Actually, mujhe humesha lagta tha ki it will be very difficult to find somebody in a marriage where you can have an equal companionship. But jab se maine Ashwini ji ki marriage dekhi hai, mujhe bohot umeed hai ki a marriage like that is possible. I’m a big fan of Nitesh sir and how he supports her – inki jo creative collaboration hai and the way they are together,” she said.

Read | Kangana Ranaut gives the reason for being 'so happy' despite Panga & Street Dancer 3 clash

Kangana Ranaut speaks about stereotypes in Bollywood

In the recently held trailer launch of Panga, Kangana Ranaut ridiculed the stereotypes and traditional norms in Bollywood. On being asked about older actors not getting enough opportunities in Bollywood films, Kangana Ranaut revealed that women with wrinkles, grey hair and intellectual growth are frowned upon in the Hindi film industry. The actor added that she has chosen such films in her career, where her wrinkles will not be frowned upon. Furthermore, Kangana added that she has managed to create for herself a dignified career by not resorting to injections or other beauty techniques.

Read | Rangoli Chandel says, "Kangana Ranaut & Ashwiny Iyer are giving boys run for their money"

All about Panga

Inspired from the life of a National level Kabbadi player from India, Panga follows the story of the anonymous' triumphs, struggles and how she overcomes stereotypes, redefining norms. Starring Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta in the leading roles, Panga is helmed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. It is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

Read | Kangana Ranaut's new poster from 'Panga' features a cute happy family; see pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.