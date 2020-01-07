Bigg Boss 13: Ex-contestant Shefali Bagga Calls Mahira Sharma 'Brainless' Without Paras

Bigg Boss 13 is steadily moving towards its finale. All the inmates are trying their best to get maximum support from the audience for voting. The race that started between the inmates to lift the Bigg Boss 13 trophy has witnessed many twists and turns.

Recently, the wild card entry of the evicted contestant Shefali Bagga got evicted second time from the Bigg Boss 13 house in the recent Weekend Ka Vaar. In a media interaction, she shared her experience and revealed a few things about the contestants. She talked commented on Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra too.

In the chat with a leading entertainment portal, Shefali Bagga, while talking about Mahira and Paras, said that Mahira is brainless and is dependent on Paras, as Paras also bumped into any issue associated with Mahira.

She further added that Paras is guiding Mahira from the start of the show. Bagga added that Paras always speaks for Mahira and helps her out. Interestingly, the concern of Paras Chhabra for Mahira Sharma is quite evident in Bigg Boss 13 house.

Shefali Bagga also spilled another pair of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. She called their friendship bond cute and sweet. Shefali Bagga gave a mention to her friendship with Sana. She also adored the relationship between Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan.

Bagga confirmed that Rashami and Arhaan are quite crazy about each other. She expressed her disappointment with Rashami for not taking a strong stance after host Salman Khan exposed Arhaan's truth.

At the end, Shefali Bagga said that she is open to any opportunity. She said that if any Bollywood project will be offered to her, she might do it. Apart from her interview, many of her fans poured their love on social media platforms and called her one of the most underrated contestants in the BB13 house.

Kudos to #ShefaliBagga that even after watching the episodes outside, knowing Shukla is favoured, Still she didnt join Shukla gang shamelessly upon re-entering just to save herself from nomination or bashing.



Truly an underrated rockstar of this season !!!#BB13 — Piyush (@Dyingtobeme_) January 5, 2020

