Kapil Sharma And Ginni Chatrath's Daughter Anayra's Adorable Photos Break The Internet

Kapil Sharma, widely regarded as one of the most popular comedians, anchors in India, is always in the news for various reasons. He is most famously known for hosting the popular stand-up comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's wedding was much talked about. Recently, the couple made headlines again as photos of their daughter Anayra surfaced on the internet. Read on to know more about the photos of Ginni Chatrath and Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra here. Below you can find the pics:

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath’s daughter Anayra is adorable

Nikita Tiwari, a social media influencer, recently took to her official Instagram handle to post a video and a photo of Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath’s daughter Anayra. She captioned the photo saying, “My adorable little angel Anayra.” In the video, fans can see Tiwari cradling the baby girl in her arms as she sings to her. In the photos, baby Anayra can be seen dressed in pink clothes, pink shoes and a cute hairband. Here is the Instagram post:

