The Kapil Sharma Show Hosts Ram, Lakshman And Sita From The Old Ramayan Cast

The Kapil Sharma Show is a comedy-based chat show that invites celebrities and entertains the audiences with some light-hearted humour. Recently, the hosts of The Kapil Sharma show invited the cast members of the old Ramayan team. The well-known show, Ramayan celebrated 33 years of success and was seen sitting on the couch of the comedy show. The channel that airs The Kapil Sharma Show has been posting small videos from the episode. Check out the videos posted by the official Instagram handle of the television channel.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani's Appearances On 'The Kapil Sharma Show' For Film Promotions; See Pictures

Ramayan cast visits The Kapil Sharma Show

ALSO READ: Salman Khan On 'The Kapil Sharma Show': A Unique Combo That Left The Fans Hungry For More!

In the promo videos posted by the channel, it can be seen that the show welcomed Arun Govil, Dipika Chikalia and Sunil Lahri, who were seen essaying the role of Ram, Sita and Lakshman respectively. The trio who played pivotal roles in the show spoke about how the audiences often found it difficult to distinguish them from their on-screen characters. Dipika Chikalia even stated that people would rarely say hi to her and would instead directly bend down to touch her feet. When asked, Arun Govil comically stated that the costumes were sometimes uncomfortable to deal with.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: Kartik Aaryan's Parents Left Red Faced As Bharti Cracked NSFW Jokes

The channel also shared a picture of the Ramayan team from 33 years ago and today in a classic then and now post. The captioned the post stating that the nostalgia will take over this Saturday. In the post, the trio- Arun Govil, Dipika Chikalia and Sunil Lahri are seen greeting the audience by folding their hands in Namaste. The then and now picture features a still of the trio from the show where they are seen sporting the similar pose.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma Takes A Dig At Archana Puran Singh On 'The Kapil Sharma Show'; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.