Sidharth Shukla Describes Shehnaaz Gill In Five Words, Calls Her Beautiful

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill has been very vocal about her feelings for Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. However, fans claim that Sidharth Shukla has been silent about what he's feeling are towards the fellow Bigg Boss 13 finalist. Sidharth Shukla recently visited a few media houses and gave an interview about being on the popular reality show and needless to say, the topic of Shehnaaz Gill was the audience’s favourite. While Sidharth Shukla sat down with a radio jockey, he answered some of the fan’s questions.

The radio jockey read out some of the questions asked by Sidharth Shukla’s fans and even mentioned the name of the fans accounts that had posted the questions. During the segment, Sidharth Shukla was asked questions about an array of topics including his favourite food as well as some other questions related to Bigg Boss 13. He was asked to describe Shehnaaz Gill in five words and Sidharth was quick enough to speak about it. Check out how he described Shehnaaz Gill.

Sidharth Shukla describes Shehnaaz Gill

In the video, the radio jockey read out a fan question that asked Sidharth Shukla to describe Shehnaaz Gill in five words. Sidharth stated that Shehnaaz Gill is beautiful, sweet, amazing, funny as well as spontaneous. While he was seen struggling to find the last word to describe her, when prompted he quickly related it to Shehnaaz Gill.

Bigg Boss 13 pair Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill have not confirmed their relationship, however, Shehnaaz’s posts are often perceived as hints about their relationship. Fans of the stars claim that they love each other and have even started calling Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s pair as SidNaaz. Shehnaaz Gill is currently a part of the wedding based reality show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge along with fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra.

