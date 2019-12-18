Kapil Sharma, Jay Bhanushali And Other Celebrities Who Became Proud Parents In 2019

As we have reached the end of 2019, it can be said that this year proved to be a good one for many Bollywood celebrities. Many of the celebrities did some great work this year, while some achieved milestones in their personal lives. In midst of all this, many Bollywood stars became parents and gave birth to their new-borns in 2019. Read ahead to know who were the celebrity new parents this year-

Celebrities that became new parents in 2019

Kapil Sharma

The famous comedian and actor, Kapil Sharma tied the knot with his lady-love, Ginni Chatrath, on December 12, 2018. The two became proud parents of a cute little baby-girl on December 10, 2019. The comedian made the baby announcement with a heartfelt post on social media, introducing the newest member of his family. Kapil was given the best of wishes and congratulated by many A-listed Bollywood celebrities on the occasion. Take a look-

Blessed to have a baby girl 🤗 need ur blessings 🙏 love u all ❤️ jai mata di 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 9, 2019

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij

Television actors, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij, who tied the knot in 2010, were blessed with a baby girl on August 21, 2019. In 2017, the two had adopted their caretaker’s children and have now become parents to their first biological child. Mahhi and Jay, who have been married for nine years now, were excited about their first child. Jay pampered his wife to the fullest all through the pregnancy. From fulfilling her cravings to giving her foot massages, Jay did it all with a big smile. The actors took to social media to share the great news with the world through an adorable post. Take a look-

Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor took to surrogacy to become a mother, and gave birth to her first-born baby boy. She gave birth to her son on January 27, 2019 and named him, Ravie Kapoor. The 43-year old shared that it was a seven years of struggle after which she finally got blessed with the little baby. She followed the footsteps of her brother and Bollywood actor, Tushar Kapoor, who also opted for surrogacy to have his son, Laksshya, in 2017. She took to social media to share the news in a heart-warming post. Take a look-

Pls send ur love and blessings for lil Ravie. ! JAI MATA DI JAI BALAJI pic.twitter.com/3SnL8iMsv2 — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) January 31, 2019

Esha Deol

Esha Deol welcomed her second child with husband Bharat Takhtani on June 10, 2019. The beautiful couple named their daughter Miraya Takhtani. Talking about both her daughter during an interview with a famous media daily, Esha said that there is a connection between both their names ( Radhya and Miraya). The actor took to Instagram to make the big announcement. Take a look-

