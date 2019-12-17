Akshay Kumar Reveals Kapil Sharma Makes 100 Crores For 100 Episodes Of His Show?

Akshay Kumar will be making his comeback to The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend as part of the film promotions for his upcoming film Good Newwz. Akshay Kumar will be attending the popular show with the cast of Good Newwz who will together celebrate the completion of 100 successful episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show. While the team could be seen having a blast on the big achievement, what is grabbing the most attention is Akshay Kumar hinting at Kapil Sharma's earnings from the show. Here is a look at the hilarious promo that was released by the makers.

The Kapil Sharma Show latest promo | Celebrating 100 episodes

Unlimited jokes, laughter & fun were all in the guest list of the grand 100th episode of the #TheKapilSharmaShow featuring Team #GoodNewwz in full attendance - cast & music artists! Your weekend is booked - 21st & 22nd December!😍 pic.twitter.com/FjQQmvOOE7 — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) December 17, 2019

In the video, Akshay Kumar can be seen indirectly disclosing that the show marks 100 crores for Kapil Sharma. He immediately retracts his statement with a correction saying that the show, in fact, marks 100 episodes for the actor. Furthermore, the Khiladi actor takes a funny dig at Krushna Abhishek pointing out that the latter has a funny dialogue for which he should be awarded one crore. He later questions him and asks how much more money he needs given that he has already taken over the entire channel.

Meanwhile, a recent video of Kapil Sharma was doing the rounds on social media where Kapil could be seen accepting money for promoting Ajay Devgn's upcoming movie, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Kapil Sharma himself had shared the video through his Instagram handle, which started with him going all praises for the actor's upcoming drama film. Check out the full video here:

Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz releases 27 December 2019

Akshay Kumar is busy promoting his upcoming comedy-drama Good Newwz. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is set to release on 27 December, next week.

