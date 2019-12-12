Ekta Kapoor Joins Her K-serial Heroines To Shake A Leg To 'Hello Ji'

Ekta Kapoor is all set for the release for the next season of her hit horror web series, Ragini MMS Returns 2. However, the song, Hello Ji, from the series is making everybody shake their legs to its tunes. There are a new lot of people who have caught themselves doing so.

Ekta Kapoor makes her heroines dance to her tunes:

From the looks of it, neither Ekta Kapoor nor can her friends keep themselves away from dancing to the tunes of Hello Ji. In a new video that the producer released on her social media, she convinced her girl gang to dance to the song. In the video, one can see Krystle D’Souza, Kanchi Kaul, Anita Hassanandani, Urvashi Dholakia, Ruchikaa Kapoor, Harleen Sethi, and Charu Mehra joining her for a blockbuster performance.

Ekta Kapoor reportedly thinks that she is a “bad dancer,” hence she asked her friends to step in. The video starts with Krystle D’Souza mouthing the song. It then swiftly changes to the rest of the gang doing the hook step of the song. There is no doubt that Ekta Kapoor definitely had all the “support” that she needed to pull the performance off.

Check out Ekta Kapoor and her girl gang’s performance here:

The show Ragini MMS Returns Season 2 is a story of a 20-year-old, Ragini Shroff, who along with her gang of girls ends up going on a trip. But that trip soon leads to a series of unfortunate events that turns their world upside down. By the looks of it, the show promises to be a whirlwind of suspense, action, and thrills and will have secrets spilling out that will keep the audience hooked and how. The show will star real-life couple Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood in pivotal roles. The show will be streaming on the OTT platforms ALT Balaji and Zee 5.

