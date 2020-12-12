Kapil Sharma Apologises To Wife Ginni Chatrath On 2nd Wedding Anniversary, Here's Why

Trust Kapil Sharma to make even the wedding anniversary wish sound funny! The comedian-actor on Saturday shared a picture of himself and apologised to wife Ginni Chatrath for 'working' on their special day.

Giving a hilarious take, Kapil wrote, 'If I have to give you a gift, I will have to earn' and that is why the actor is working on his second wedding anniversary. He concluded by assuring Ginni that he will see her in the evening. Kapil wrote, "Sorry baby @ginnichatrath m working on our anniversary. gift dena hai to kamana b to padega #happyanniversary my love see u in the evening." [sic]

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh wrote, "#happyanniversary brother bhut mubarkaaa... jacket da rang." [sic] While singer Neha Kakkar wrote, "Such a beautiful caption. Happy Anniversary Bhaiya!" [sic]

In 2018, Kapil Sharma announced his marriage. The actor took to social media to inform fans that he was tying the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Ginni Chatrath. The couple has been happily married since. On December 10, 2019, Kapil and Ginny welcomed their firstborn child. The two became proud parents of a little baby girl and decided to name her, Anayra Sharma.

Kapil Sharma may have been back with his popular series The Kapil Sharma Show post lockdown but the comedian still misses the joy of performing in front of a live audience. In July, the team, which also includes Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti, resumed shooting amid strict safety guidelines.

The show went on air from August 1 on Sony Entertainment Television, with actor Sonu Sood as the first guest. To make up for the live audience, the makers decided to place cutouts of people behind the show's permanent guest Archana Puran Singh's chair.

