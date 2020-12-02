Kapil Sharma Thanks Anupam Kher For A 'beautiful Gift' And Commends His Thoughtfulness

Anupam Kher's third book 'Your Best Day Is Today' will be released worldwide on December 5, 2020, and the veteran actor has been promoting his book since a month now after unveiling its cover on November 9. Kher, along with Satish Kaushik, had also appeared on the last episode of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his book ahead of its release and had also gifted a copy of the book to the host of the Sony TV show. Now, comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has commended the National Film Award-winning actor's thoughtfulness as he also mentioned Kapil's mother, wife and daughter's name in the book.

Kapil Sharma thanks Anupam Khar for the 'beautiful gift'

Earlier this morning, i.e. December 2, 2020, Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of Anupam Kher's soon-to-be-released book titled Your Best Day Is Today and penned a sweet note for the Padma Shri awardee. On Last Sunday's episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik and Pankaj Tripathi had graced the show with their presence, wherein Kher spoke about his upcoming book and revealed sharing common experiences in the book to motivate his readers. On the talk show, Kher had also gifted Kapil a pre-released copy of the book along with a handwritten note for him and his family.

Now, the Kis Kis Ko Pyar Karoon actor has shared a picture of Kher's note for him and lauded him for also 'writing his mom, wife and daughter's name on it'. In the picture shared by him, the veteran actor's note read, "For Janak Rani Ji, Kapil & Ginni! Anayra! Live Life! Anupam Kher". Along with sharing the picture of the book's cover and his handwritten note on his Instagram handle, the 39-year-old wrote:

Thank you so much for this beautiful gift @anupampkher sir it’s so thoughtful of you by writing my mom wife n my daughter’s name on it. I told my mom n wife they both were so happy, Anayra jab badi hogi to she will b very happy thanks for sharing ur life’s lessons with us always regards to u n ur mom #dularirocks #YourBestDayIsToday #Anupamkher

Check out Kapil Sharma's Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, 'Your Best Day Is Today' will mark the legendary actor's third book release. Previously published Anupam Kher's books include 'Aap Khud Hi Best Hain' and 'Lessons Life Taught Me, Unknowingly: An Autobiography'.

