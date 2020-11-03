Archana Puran Singh Calls Bharti Singh 'jhoothi' In BTS Video From 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

The Kapil Sharma Show is reportedly the most-watched comedy show on television. The cast of the show often shares their behind-the-scenes fun on their social media handles. Sharing one such amusing BTS video, Archana Puran Singh has called Bharti Singh a liar. Read ahead to know why Archana Puran Singh jokingly called Bharti Singh 'a liar.'

Also read | David Schwimmer's Birthday: Take The Quiz To Find Out How Well You Know The Friends Actor

Also read | Unseen Pic Of Day: When Nargis Nursed Sunil Dutt After Fire Incident On 'Mother India' Set

Archana Puran Singh calls Bharti Singh a liar in a BTS video

Archana Puran Singh took to Instagram to share a fun BTS video from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. In the Bharti Singh's video, she is seen donning her famously funny character Titli Yadav. She is dancing in the video with an orange in her hand. During the fun banter between the two, Archana calls her ‘jhooti’, meaning liar. Soft music can be heard in the background of Bharti Singh's video.

In the Bharti Singh’s video, she tells Archana to not ask her to steal things like that while fake crying. To which Archana jokingly replies that she did not ask her to do so. The fun banter started when Archana Puran Singh asks who gave her the orange, Bharti said that she has stolen on from the basket that is kept at the centre stage.

Bharti also demonstrates to Archana how she stole the orange. She says she spread her dupatta on the basket and snatched an orange from it. In the end, Archana is also heard saying that Bharti tries all her comic punches on her first.

Archana Puran Singh’s Instagram is full of pictures and videos shot during in between the shots of The Kapil Sharma Show. She frequently uploaded pictures from her photoshoots as well. Archana Puran Singh looks gorgeous in every attire she dons. What is commonly found on Archana Puran Singh’s Instagram are the videos she uploads using fun filters. She uploaded pictures with the guests who make their appearance on the show. Apart from this, how frequently makes it to Archana Puran’s Instagram feed is her mother. Archana Puran Singh also shares the fun videos that stars her house help Bhagyashri.

The Kapil Sharma Show cast is consists of all the comedians who have great comic timing. The Kapil Sharma Show cast includes Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Kurusha Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti Chandan Prabhakar and Rochelle Rao. Some of the cast members have also worked together previously for other comedy shows.

Also read | Kajal Aggarwal Opens Up About How She Managed Bridal Shopping During Pandemic

Also read | Vikrant Massey Wraps Up Filming Of Mystery-thriller 'Haseen Dilruba'

Image courtesy- @archanapuransingh Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.