'I'm angry on Bharti Singh', says Raju Srivastav on comedian's arrest in drugs case

Raju Srivastav expressed his shock at fellow comedian Bharti Singh’s arrest for allegedly consuming drugs. The veteran comedian asked if taking ganja was necessary in the creative field. He stated that he was going to defend her and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who was also arrested, as she they were his good friends, but was shocked as she herself allegedly admitted to taking drugs.

Raju Srivastava unhappy over Bharti Singh’s alleged drugs links

Reacting to Bharti Singh’s arrest, Raju Srivastav’s said on Republic Bharat, “I am not sure what is going on. Is it necessary to take ganja in creative field?"

He added, “I am not sure under whose influence she did this. Not only am I shocked, I am angry. She is my good friend. I had attended her birthday party recently and was with her for 3 days during her wedding.”

Raju Srivastav continued, "People love you. Don’t you think the love from 130 crore people is any less intoxication? Why do you need to do all this?”

"I come on this show to actually defend them and was going to say, they might have not have done it and that maybe the drug peddler took their name to frame them. But you are saying they have accepted, so I am shocked," the veteran exclaimed.

When asked if any sort of intoxication was necessary for creativity or to make it big in the field of entertainment, Raju Srivastav replied, “Ganja is not necessary for comedy. Did she do it for energy? There are other ways to build energy and concentration. One should exercise. Did you do to show off, to become like top stars, because they do it?"

Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa produced before court

Meanwhile, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's medical tests were conducted and they were produced before the court. After her arrest on Saturday, on Sunday, it was also confirmed that her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa was also arrested. The TV couple's homes were raided and 86.5 grams of cannabis was seized.

