Kapil Sharma's Daughter Already A Darling, Comedian Emotional With Love For Her, See Pics

Kapil Sharma’s ‘comeback’ after a tumultuous time involving numerous controversies, has been praiseworthy. Starting off with a return of his popular comedy show and tying the knot with Ginni Chatrath brought his professional and personal life on track. And one of the most beautiful moments involving this turnaround has been the birth of his first child, Anayra.

Kapil Sharma has been on cloud nine since the birth of the bundle of joy, excitedly sharing the news with his fans, conveying gratitude to the celebrities who wished, before sharing the Internet-breaking first photograph of his daughter Anayra. The little one, it seems, has already become a darling among his fans. Some of them have expressed their love for Kapil’s daughter, making him overwhelmed.

The Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon star, shared some of these moments that moved him. One was a sketch of a snap of Kapil-Ginni, with Anayra in his arms, as her mother looks at her delightedly. The actor-comedian termed it as ‘beautiful’ while thanking the fan.

Here’s the post

It’s beautiful 😍 thank u so much 🙏 https://t.co/9qVEYKySF9 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 28, 2020

Kapil had also performed with his crew in Dubai recently. Interestingly, some members of the audience wore T-shirts with Anayra’s picture inside a heart ‘with love’. Kapil called them ‘beautiful people’ and added that they were always in his heart.

Here’s the post

Kapil and Ginni, who got married on December 12 in 2018, welcomed Anayra into the world on December 10. He shared her first pictures on January 15. He had then termed her as their ‘piece of heart.’

