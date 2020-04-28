Kapil Sharma Reveals THIS About His ‘crush’ Deepika Padukone

Kapil Sharma is one celeb who is leaving no stone unturned to make his COVID-19 lockdown productive. From celebrating his fun-filled birthday to organizing a concert from his balcony for his neighbours, Kapil Sharma is doing it all. Kapil Sharma recently conducted a chat session for his fans on his social media. However, the highlight of the chat session was how Kapil Sharma described Deepika Padukone.

Kapil Sharma described Deepika Padukone with this word

During Kapil Sharma's #AskKapil chat session with fans, he was asked by one of his fans to describe Deepika Padukone in one word. To this, Kapil Sharma immediately replied 'Inspiration'. The fact that Kapil Sharma considers Deepika Padukone an inspiration for all her fans speaks a lot about their loving bond. Take a look at Kapil Sharma's tweet about Deepika Padukone.

Kapil Sharma had admitted to have a crush on Deepika Padukone

It is not a hidden fact that Kapil never fails to heap praise on Deepika Padukone whenever she graces The Kapil Sharma Show. Reportedly, in one of the episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil also revealed that he has a crush on Deepika Padukone. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also graced the wedding of Kapil and Ginni Chatrath. Earlier this year, a picture of Kapil showing Deepika pictures of his daughter went viral on social media.

Deepika Padukone on The Kapil Sharma show



Kapil was showing her pictures of his daughter 😆#ChhapaakPromotions pic.twitter.com/bisIucZBEe — Deepika Malaysia FC (@TeamDeepikaMY_) January 4, 2020

Kapil also went on to make some lovely revelations during his chat session with his fans. He was also asked about the first person whom he would meet after the lockdown ends. To this, The Kapil Sharma Show star revealed that he would meet his mother after the lockdown who is currently in Punjab.

