Kapil Sharma's Fan Asked Him If He Had A Girlfriend Before Marriage, Here's What He Said

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, several celebrities have turned to social media to interact with their fans. Kapil Sharma is also one of them and is leaving no stones unturned to entertain his fans. Recently, Kapil Sharma on Twitter conducted a live Q&A session for his fans. Fans flooded the social media site with their questions for Kapil Sharma and he responded to some of them.

Fans asked Kapil Sharma questions like what he was doing these days and what he would like to do when the lockdown is lifted. The actor-comedian patiently answered these questions. But one of the fans had a strange question for Kapil Sharma. Kapil Sharma, who is known for his great come-backs on The Kapil Sharma Show did not ignore the question but he chose to answer it when the fan asked Kapil Sharma if he had a girlfriend before he got married to Ginni Chatrath.

The fan probably deleted the tweet later but Kapil Sharma's hilarious reply to this question is winning internet's hearts. Kapil Sharma responded to this question saying that in spite of having Baba Saheb Ambedkar's pictures on in his profile, the person was still asking weird questions. Not only that, but Kapil Sharma also called him a 'Dusht Praani' the way he does on the show while interacting with his audience.

Check out Kapil Sharma's tweet below

Baba sahib ki photo laga k aise sawaal karte ho? Dusht prani — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 27, 2020

A lot of Kapil Sharma's fans reacted to his humorous reply with laughing emojis. One of the fans also said that the comedian started The Kapil Sharma Show on Twitter. Check out below what the fans replied.

