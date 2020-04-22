Kapil Sharma Lauds Delhi Police & Their Efforts Amid Lockdown; See Post Here

The widespread of Coronavirus has taken its toll on the whole world. A number of people have been finding it difficult to get essential supplies of food. This is due to the sudden stop of huge industries that caused a number of people to go jobless. Governments from all over the globe have been trying to deal with this problem with a number of different techniques.

In the same context, the Delhi Police has been successfully supplying food to the people in need. The famous comedian Kapil Sharma recently appreciated the Delhi Police force’s efforts to make sure their citizens don’t stay hungry during the pandemic. Read more to know about the incident.

Kapil Sharma's tweet for the Delhi Police

Recently, Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram account to appreciate the Delhi Police for their efforts to supply food in the state. According to the video shared, Delhi Police has successfully delivered 59 lakh food packets and 212 tons of dry ration to the families in need.

Kapil Sharma shared Delhi Police’s video on his account along with a praying emoji captioned with, “Respect”. This is not the first time the comedian has taken his time out to appreciate the police force.

Similarly, Kapil Sharma has also appreciated the Mumbai Police’s efforts to curb the widespread novel Coronavirus. To appreciate their efforts, he shared a similar tweet on his handle. Not only the Mumbai Police, but Kapil Sharma has also appreciated the efforts of Punjab Police. Here are Kapil Sharma’s tweets for the policemen of India.

