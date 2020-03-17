The Kapil Sharma Show's Krushna Abhishek Says 'Neha Kakkar Is Indian Idol's Archana'

Recently on The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil Sharma and his team of comedians took a dig at the Indian Idol judge, Neha Kakkar. Neha had appeared on the show as a guest along with her siblings. Comedian Krushna Abhishek dressed as his avatar of Sapna likened Neha to Archana Puran Singh.

'Neha Kakkar is Indian Idol's Archana Puran Singh', says Krushna Abhishek

On The Kapil Sharma show, Krushna Abhishek started his comic stint by saying that Neha Kakkar was not a guest in the show, rather family. This was because both The Kapil Sharma Show and Indian Idol, of which Neha is a judge, airs on Sony channel. He then went on to say that Neha Kakkar is Indian Idol's Archana Puran Singh. When urged to for an explanation, Krushna reportedly said that just like Archana earns money on The Kapil Sharma Show by laughing at anything and everything, Neha Kakkar is also doing the same but by shedding tears.

Neha Kakkar, however, did not take any offense at the comment. She was seen laughing at it even. Krushna then continued with some other jokes at Neha's expense on the show. But everything was taken by the singer on a light note.

In other news, Neha Kakkar has been making headlines for quite some time now. She was linked with the Indian Idol 11 host, Aditya Narayan and the two were even rumoured to be getting married. Aditya Narayan's father, Udit Narayan had even blessed Neha with a chunri while the cast and crew of the show celebrated their Bachelor's party on the show. However, this was all a gimmick to reportedly increase the TRP of the show. In fact, while many suspected the two were going to get married Goa beach on February 14, 2020, it turned out it was the venue for her latest music video together.

