Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Harsh Limbachiyaa Says Bharti Singh Is Blocked On His Phone

The recent episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 welcomed ex-contestant Harsh Limbachiyaa on the show. Harsh was the special guest of the episode but was seen getting roasted by the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Rohit Shetty. The latest task of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 featured contestants to climb the ladder and reach on top.

ALSO READ| Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: RJ Malishka Gets Electrocuted And Her Mom's Reaction Is Priceless

Harsh Limbachiyaa was made to do the task first. He was asked to reach on top and click a selfie with Karishma Tanna. She successfully completed the task by climbing the ladder and crossing levels. Harsh got very excited about Karishma Tanna completing the task and clicked pictures with her.

Harsh Limbachiyaa was openly seen flirting with Karishma Tanna. He was seen saying that he had to marry Bharti Singh only because of family pressure. He jokingly added if his family wouldn’t have pressurised him then he would marry someone like Karishma Tanna. Later, it was Dharmesh’s turn to perform the task.

ALSO READ| Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Adaa Khan Slept With A Cockroach In Her Ear; Shares Her Experience

Dharmesh was seen threatening Harsh saying that his wife Bharti Singh is calling. To which, Harsh replied saying that she cannot call him. He added that he has blocked Bharti’s number on his phone. Harsh Limbachiyaa and Karishma Tanna were also seen sitting on the swing and having a conversation with each other. Harsh was seen saying that he would sell his wife’s jewellery, his Mumbai’s property and all the money that he has got from Khatra Khatra Khatra to settle in Bulgaria with Karishma Tanna.

ALSO READ| Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 2020 Location - A Scenic Place That'll Make Fans Want To Be There Too

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 started premiering on Colors Channel from February 22, 2020. The entire season is shot in Bulgaria. Khatron Ke Khiladi is an Indian stunt reality show, where the contestants have to perform tasks to move ahead in the competition. Other than RJ Malishka, the other celebs who are a part of the show are Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Amruta Khanvilkar, Balraj Syal, Rani Chatterjee, Karan Patel, Adaa Khan and Shivin Narang.



ALSO READ| Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel's Salaries Will Blow Your Mind

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.