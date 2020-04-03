Kapil Sharma's Lockdown Routine Proves That He Is Having A Great Father-daughter Time

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma celebrated his birthday yesterday that is on April 2, 2020. Kapil Sharma reportedly spent a quiet and peaceful birthday with his family and reportedly revealed in an interview with an esteemed publication that in these trying times, he is just counting his blessings. He further added how he spent his birthday and the lockdown playing with his adorable munchkin Anayra Sharma.

The comedian also said that he wanted to spend this birthday with his family after spending his birthday on the sets of his show for six years. He added that this was the first time that he spent his birthday at home. Kapil Sharma also made an interesting revelation that his wife Ginni makes lip-smacking cakes and she baked one on the occasion of his birthday.

He further revealed that he could get the smell of the cake from outside. Kapil said that he also tried to sneak in to get the glimpse of the cake but she did not let him see it. It seems that Kapil Sharma surely had an eventful birthday with his family during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Kapil Sharma spends lockdown while playing with his daughter

Kapil Sharma said that while spending quality time with his daughter, everything else has taken a back seat for him including his fitness regimen. However, he added that he has promised himself to resume his workout from his birthday. The actor revealed that he had decided to workout at home regularly with his wife Ginni Chatrath but instead he keeps on playing with his daughter Anayra all the time. Kapil Sharma has now said that his birthday resolution is to continue with his workout religiously again.

Kapil Sharma's birthday saw several celebrities leaving a beautiful birthday wish for him. One of them was also Sunil Grover who had also taken to his social media to share a birthday wish for him. Sunil Grover asked Kapil Sharma to spread the medicine called laughter into the world which was truly endearing.

