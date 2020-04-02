Kapil Sharma Shares Adorable Photos Of His Daughter Anayra On Ashtami Day

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, recently took to Instagram to share some cute pictures of his newborn daughter Anayra celebrating Ashtami of Chaitra Navratri. As this was Anayra's first Ashtami celebration, she was dressed up in a traditional outfit. Check out the pictures shared by Kapil Sharma below.

Kapil Sharma shares some adorable photos of his daughter Anayra on Ashtami

The photos showcase Kapil Sharma's baby daughter Anayra, who is all decked up in an adorable traditional outfit for her first Ashtami celebration. In the pictures, Anayra dons a pink blouse along with a yellow striped ghaghra. She also wears a matching dupatta over her head and sports several red and golden bangles. In the photos, Anayra can be seen in her cheerful best posing for the cameras. In the caption for the post, Kapil Sharma wishes his friends and followers on the occasion of Ashtami.

Kapil Sharma and his wife, Ginni Chatrath, welcomed their daughter Anayra back in December of 2019. Kapil Sharma even proudly announced the birth of his daughter on social media. On Ashtami, which is the eighth day of Navratri, young girls are worshipped as avatars of the Goddess Durga.

On the work front, Kapil Sharma's massively popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, was recently cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. All productions for Indian television have been shut down in accordance with the lockdown imposed by the government.

