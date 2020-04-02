'Keep Spreading The Laughter Medicine': Sunil Grover Wishes Kapil Sharma On His B'day

Sunil Grover is an avid social media user. The actor is seen sharing several posts on his social media handle. The actor wished his good friend Kapil Sharma, who turns a year older today. Sunil Grover penned a sweet message for Kapil Sharma on his big day.

Sunil Grover recently took to his Twitter handle to wish his good friend Kapil Sharma as he celebrates his 39th birthday today. Sunil Grover wished him and sent his love and blessing. Sunil also told Kapil to keep giving the world this medicine called laughter. Check out the tweet below.

Happy birthday pah ji. Wish you a long and happy life. Keep giving the world this medicine called laughter. 🎂🌻@KapilSharmaK9 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 2, 2020

As soon as Sunil Grover penned and tweeted the birthday message, his fans went on to wish Kapil Sharma. Some fans also told Sunil to return on The Kapil Sharma Show as they dearly miss him. Check out a few comments by fans below.

Sunil bhai please join kapil sharma show soon .....

We are missing doctor , guthi ....etc....@KapilSharmaK9

Kapil paji please call your best buddy soon in your SHOW #TKSS — KULDEEP PRAJAPAT 🇮🇳 (@SrkPrajapat) April 2, 2020

Aa jao bhai kapil ke show pe vapis.. we all miss you so much.

Ab to kapil bhai bhi sudhar gaye. 😅😅😅 — flavoured lassi (@KauraManik) April 2, 2020

The cast of The Kapil Sharma Show wishes Kapil

Apart from Sunil Grover, Kapil Sharma’s co-stars from his show also took to their respective social media handles to wish the actor on his birthday. His co-stars such as Bharti Singh, Archana Puran Singh and many others went on to share adorable pictures and lovely notes for Kapil Sharma. Check out the birthday wishes from Kapil Sharma’s co-stars.

