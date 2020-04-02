The Debate
'Keep Spreading The Laughter Medicine': Sunil Grover Wishes Kapil Sharma On His B'day

Television News

Sunil Grover recently wished his good friend Kapil Sharma who turned a year older today. Sunil penned a sweet message for him on his big day. See here

sunil grover

Sunil Grover is an avid social media user. The actor is seen sharing several posts on his social media handle. The actor wished his good friend Kapil Sharma, who turns a year older today. Sunil Grover penned a sweet message for Kapil Sharma on his big day.

Sunil Grover recently took to his Twitter handle to wish his good friend Kapil Sharma as he celebrates his 39th birthday today. Sunil Grover wished him and sent his love and blessing. Sunil also told Kapil to keep giving the world this medicine called laughter. Check out the tweet below.

As soon as Sunil Grover penned and tweeted the birthday message, his fans went on to wish Kapil Sharma. Some fans also told Sunil to return on The Kapil Sharma Show as they dearly miss him. Check out a few comments by fans below.

WATCH | 'Such A Special Evening': Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover Share The Stage At A Wedding

The cast of The Kapil Sharma Show wishes Kapil

Apart from Sunil Grover, Kapil Sharma’s co-stars from his show also took to their respective social media handles to wish the actor on his birthday. His co-stars such as Bharti Singh, Archana Puran Singh and many others went on to share adorable pictures and lovely notes for Kapil Sharma. Check out the birthday wishes from Kapil Sharma’s co-stars.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sunil Grover Highlights Irony Of Coronavirus Pandemic Through Sarcasm, See Pic

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sunil Grover Turns Into Dr Mashoor Gulati And Gutthi For Photoshoot With Masks, See Pic

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sunil Grover Shares A Funny & Informative Video Regarding COVID-19; Watch Here

 

 

