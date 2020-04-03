Kapil Sharma's These Social Media Posts Have The Best Captions

Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular comedians in the country. The television star has featured in a couple of Bollywood movies but is still majorly known for his hilarious family program -- The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kapil often shares social media posts with unique and adorable captions that go on to become an instant hit with his fans online. Take a look at some of his most adorably captioned posts here.

Kapil Sharma's most adorable captions

Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath recently welcomed their first child a couple of months ago. Kapil introduced his daughter, Anayra to his fans by sharing the picture above. The second image of Anayra was posted recently by Kapil Sharma with an adorable caption praising the Goddess on the occasion of Chaitra Navaratri.

The above video is simply hilarious. Kapil Sharma can be seen promoting Ajay Devgn's film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior on his show and then being paid by the former for doing so. The caption of the video continues to be the best part as he described the act as corruption and said it prevails everywhere. Kapil Sharma is the king of fun captions.

This above image was shared by Kapil Sharma when he hosted the Malang stars on his show. The talented comedian addressed Anil Kapoor as the youngest Malang in his caption though he was the eldest of them all. Anil Kapoor was surely impressed with Kapil's caption.

Kapil Sharma's posts always have a pinch of humour and sarcasm. The above post was shared by Kapil Sharma after Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao came to his show to promote their film, Judgemental Hai Kya. Kapil Sharma posted this picture with an adorable caption addressing Kangana Ranaut as bold and beautiful and himself as the most handsome man on earth. He surely knows how to tickle one's funny-bone.

