Kapil Sharma Takes A Dig At Archana Puran Singh On 'The Kapil Sharma Show'; Watch

Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show has been constant at the top positions of TRP charts, as Kapil Sharma and the cast of the show leave no stone unturned to entertain the audience with its rib-tickling plot and one-liners. However, it seems like Kapil Sharma doesn’t spare even the celebrities present on the show, as the comedian-turned-actor often takes funny digs at them. Recently, the host passed a sarcastic comment about Archana Puran Singh’s weight, to which Archana Puran Singh had an unmissable reaction.

Kapil takes a dig at Archana Puran Singh on The Kapil Sharma Show

As seen in the recently aired promo of the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh can be seen promoting their upcoming film, Baaghi 3 with director Ahmed Khan. From indulging in a fun interactive session with the audience to enjoying the acts played by the cast, the team of Baaghi 3 is seen having a fun time on the show.

As seen in the promo video, Kapil Sharma mentions that Shraddha Kapoor is seen spewing cuss words in the trailer of her film. Adding to the same, he jokingly remarks that Shraddha Kapoor might have taken a special course from Archana Puran Singh.

Furthermore, Kapil also speaks to Tiger Shroff about the importance of health and fitness, to which the actor advises the host to stick to the basic thumb rule of eating and sleeping on time. Reacting to the same, Kapil remarks that it is difficult to stay consistent and joked that Archana hasn't worked out for the past 10 years.

On hearing the comment on her, Archana Puran Singh bursts into laughter. Take a look:

