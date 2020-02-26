Dia Mirza Reveals On 'The Kapil Sharma Show' That She Shares Her Name With A Leopardess

The Kapil Sharma Show has seemingly become an excellent platform for all Bollywood actors to promote their upcoming movies and projects. The show will be attended by teh cast of the movie Thappad. It will be graced with the presence of Tapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Pavail Gulati, and Director Anubhav Sinha.

ALSO READ | Taapsee Pannu Starrer 'Thappad' Gets Support From 'UN Women India', Dia Mirza Feels Proud

Dia Mirza the 'leopardess'

The entire cast of Thappad will be discussing the movie along with their personal life with the host of the show, Kapil Sharma. According to an article in a leading daily, Dia Mirza talked about her work as an activist and a Goodwill Ambassador. Kapil Sharma asked Dia if it was true that there is leopardess in India named after her.

ALSO READ | Dia Mirza, Malaika Arora Grateful Over Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival Awards, See Posts

Dia responded and confirmed that there is indeed a leopardess named after her. The leopardess is at the Lucknow Zoo. The zoo-keepers got the leopardess from Mirzapur and they named it after the actor. The officials of the zoo informed Dia about the leopardess and also told her that she had given birth to two cubs. The officials wanted Dia to name the cubs. She named them Ashoka and Nakshatra. She also claimed that she has taken it on herself to make sure that the leopardess and the cubs are safe and healthy.

ALSO READ | Dia Mirza Talks About Her Preparation For 'Thappad', Says 'A Friend's Advice Helped A Lot'

The cast of Thappad was also asked about their first 'thappad' moment. Dia shared that it was when she was five years old. She had left her home after her father had shouted at her.

ALSO READ | Dia Mirza Answers Fan's Query On Whether She'll Ever Have Kids

Dia Mirza works with the United Nations to spread awareness about how topics like clean seas, wildlife protection, and climate change must be prioritized. In Thappad, Dia Mirza is playing the role of a strong female who makes her own decisions in her life. The movie will be releasing on February 28, 2020.

ALSO READ | Mirza On Her Separation: If I Can Deal With My Parents' Divorce, This Too Shall Pass

Image Source: Dia Mirza Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.