The Kapil Sharma Show: Aditya Roy Kapur & Krushna Recreate 'Aashiqui 2' Kissing Scene

Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu graced The Kapil Sharma Show on Sunday along with their film Malang's director Mohit Suri. The star-studded gang had a gala time as the cast and crew of Kapil's show left no stone unturned in entertaining them. While Krushna Abhishek entertained the audience with his mimicry and comedy, his fun banter with the celebrities and witty replies to Kapil Sharma also caught all the attention. While pulling Aditya Roy Kapur's leg, Krushna recreated a kissing scene with Kapur.

Krushna Abhishek aka Sapna kissed Aditya Roy Kapur under a jacket

Krushna Abhishek called Aditya Roy Kapur to the stage and asked him to recreate the kissing scene from the movie Aashiqui 2. Aditya happily agreed to enact it and also noticed the lipstick marks on his white t-shirt. Krushna took to his Instagram and has shared a video of the kissing scene with Aditya Roy Kapur. In it, Aditya was also pretending to clean the lipstick mark from his lips. Check it out here.

Meanwhile, Malang is an upcoming romantic-action helmed by Mohit Suri. Bankrolled by Ankur Garg, Krishnan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, and Jay Shewakraman, Malang marks the second collaboration of Mohit Suri with Aditya Roy Kapur after Aashiqui 2 and Kunal Kemmu after Kalyug. Malang will hit the screens on February 7, 2020.

(Image courtesy: Krushna Abhishek Instagram)

