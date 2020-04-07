Kapil Sharma’s Social Media Account Gives An Insight Into His Diverse Persona

Kapil Sharma is a nation-wide popular name today. He is a famous Indian stand-up comedian, television producer, actor and host. He is known best for hosting the show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian turned actor started his career’s second innings in 2019 with the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

The show received an enormous response from the audience and Kapil Sharma’s fans. Along with being such a known personality, Kapil Sharma is also an internet sensation today. Having above 22 million followers on his official Instagram account, Kapil makes sure he never fails to entertain his fans. Here are the reasons why one should definitely follow Kapil Sharma’s social media account. Read ahead to know more-

Here’s why one should definitely follow Kapil Sharma’s social media account

Kapil Sharma is a true entertainer

Kapil Sharma is best known for his entertaining personality. Kapil’s jokes have always kept the celebrities and audience hooked. Kapil Sharma often posts videos of the BTS or promos of the upcoming episodes of his show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Some times Kapil also entertains the fans by posting videos of his great music sessions. Kapil Sharma’s account is a great way to get some laughter.

Kapil Sharma is a true family man

Since the time Kapil Sharma rose to fame, it is a known fact that he loves and respects his mother a lot. Kapil’s mother has been present in almost every episode that Kapil has ever shot. On December 12, 2018, Kapil Sharma tied a knot to his long-time girlfriend, Ginny Chatrath, and the two have been happily married since. On December 10, 2019, Kapil and Ginny welcomed their firstborn child. The two became proud parents of a little baby girl and decided to name her, Anayra Sharma. Kapil is often spotted posting adorable pictures of the three women in his life. His account will surely leave fans in awe.

Kapil Sharma is a sincere citizen of the country

In such a situation of a pandemic in the world, Kapil Sharma is often spotted supporting the government and helping people around. Kapil himself donates for the country’s betterment and motivates others to do so too. Kapil Sharma’s account gives the feeling of a true patriotic and is a great personality to get some inspiration from.

