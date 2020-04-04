Kapil Sharma Celebrates Birthday With Family, Shares His Big Birthday Resolution

The entire country is currently facing a lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak in the world. However, Kapil Sharma did not let this lockdown ruin his birthday celebrations. The actor spent a sweet and quiet birthday with his loved ones at his house.

ALSO READ | Shows Kapil Sharma Was A Part Of Before 'Comedy Nights With Kapil'

Kapil Sharma talks about his birthday celebrations at home

Kapil Sharma is currently quarantining with his family in their Mumbai house. The actor turned 39 on April 2, 2020. However, this time around, he did not have a big celebration but instead spent a quiet day with his loved ones.

ALSO READ | Sunil Grover's Throwback Video From Sets Of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' Makes Him Emotional

While talking about the same to a news daily, Kapil Sharma said that at a time when people are fighting such a pandemic, he would rather count the blessings in his life. He is used to bringing in his birthdays on the sets of his show or films for the past six years. This time he celebrated it with his family and loved ones around.

Kapil Sharma added that it feels good to know that he will be around his family on this special day. He also added that his wife, Ginni Chatrath bakes amazing cakes. This time around she baked a cake for Kapil Sharma’s birthday too as a surprise. He also added that he tried to sneak in on her but his wife kept it as a surprise till the end.

ALSO READ | Kapil Sharma's Lockdown Routine Proves That He Is Having A Great Father-daughter Time

When asked whether he had any special birthday resolution this year, Kapil Sharma added that he has shifted all his focus to his daughter. He added that he has been more inclined towards taking care and spending time with his three-month daughter, Anayra. Due to the same, everything else in his life has now taken the backseat including his workout.

Kapil Sharma also hilariously recalled how he had told his wife Ginni that this lockdown will give them the time to work out well. However, he added that he has not moved an inch since the past few days. He also said that he only plays with his daughter and eats all day long. He added that this year, on his birthday, he has sworn to work out more often and focus on his fitness.

ALSO READ | Kapil Sharma's These Social Media Posts Have The Best Captions

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.